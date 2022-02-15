In a salute to Black History Month, the city of Greenville last week paid tribute to a trio of remarkable football players – three brothers who competed here before going on to have stellar careers in the National Football League.
Jimmy, Earl and Malcolm “Mike” Thomas were raised here in Greenville. Jimmy and Earl attended George Washington Carver High School, which was where black students went before school desegregation. Earl also attended Greenville High, as did Mike. All three are members of the Greenville Athletic Hall of Honor, where their names are enshrined among the city’s greatest sportsmen and sportswomen.
A proclamation in recognition of Black History Month read before last week’s City Council meeting stated: “It is highly appropriate to recognize the accomplishments of these native Greenville residents.”
Jimmy Thomas played running back for the 49ers from 1969-1973 and became the first black assistant coach at Texas Christian University. Earl Thomas played six seasons with the Chicago Bears, St. Louis Cardinals and Houston Oilers. Mike Thomas played for six seasons with the Washington Redskins and San Diego Chargers. He was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the year in 1975.
As good as they were as football players, Jimmy, Earl and Mike also were solid citizens and human beings, according to those who knew them.
Their sister, Cecelia Barr, said of her siblings: “My parents raised us to honor and love God. They were raised to be good family members, good friends, and good citizens of the community.”
Her brothers, she said, enjoyed support that went beyond their immediate family.
“They didn’t do it on their own, because we had neighborhoods, the community, the church, the schools and everybody was encouraging them to be the best they could be,” Barr said in comments after the proclamation was read.
Longtime Herald-Banner sports editor David Claybourn said he knew each of the Thomas brothers. They rank as the best athletes the city has ever produced, according to Claybourn.
“They’re at the top of the list,” he said. “You never had three brothers from Greenville who all played in the NFL. That’s a remarkable achievement.”
They all were good men, too, Clayborun noted.
“I had the pleasure of meeting and hanging out with all three of them. They were very humble, easy to talk to. I got a lot of knowledge just talking to them about how to play football. They mentored young people and shared their gift.”
Black History Month celebrates the achievements by African-Americans while recognizing their central role in U.S. history. Since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month.
Greenville Mayor Jerry Ransom shared a few anecdotes about the Thomas brothers. He recalled seeing Jimmy jogging around town during the offseason, and he remembered a visit paid to Greenville by Texas Longhorns Head Coach Darrell Royal, who was on a recruiting call at a cafeteria where Mike’s mother, Mae, worked.
Mike, however, ultimately chose to attend Oklahoma University, where as a freshman he took his first carry 90 yards for a touchdown against Oregon.
“This is an iconic family, and we’re fortunate to claim them for Greenville and honor them tonight,” said Ransom.
