Hunt County Amateur Radio operators intend this weekend to focus on “Skill, Service, Science and Who/What” as they test out the skills and equipment they would need in the event of a disaster and reach out to counterparts across the world.
The Sabine Valley Amateur Radio Association (SVARA) is scheduled to participate in the annual nationwide emergency communications exercise known as the Amateur Radio Relay League Field Day.
The SVARA plans to establish a base of operations in the parking lot of the Greenville Hobby Lobby store, 3134 Interstate 30, starting at 1 p.m. Saturday and staying on the air until 1 p.m. Sunday.
During one weekend in June, Amateur Radio operators practice their emergency communications procedures for a 24-hour period. The operators are called upon to set up under simulated disaster conditions, and then attempt to make as many contacts across the United States and around the globe as possible during the time frame.
During the exercise, ham radio operators construct workable emergency communications equipment to simulate the conditions they might face in the event of a disaster, during which telephones, computers and other services would be unavailable.
“Ham radio functions completely independent of the Internet or cell phone infrastructure, can interface with laptops or smartphones, and can be set up almost anywhere in minutes. That’s the beauty of amateur radio during a communications outage,” says Bob Inderbitzen, NQ1R, spokesperson for ARRL, which represents amateur radio operators across the country. “In today’s electronic do-it-yourself environment, ham radio remains one of the best ways for people to learn about electronics, physics, meteorology, and numerous other scientific disciplines, and is a huge asset to any community during disasters or emergencies if the standard communication infrastructure goes down.”
This weekend’s event is open to the public. Anyone may become a licensed amateur radio operator, or “ham.” There are more than 750,000 licensed hams in the United States, as young as 9 and as old as 100.
Additional information about Field Day or Amateur Radio is available by contacting Michael Ketchum – K5MDK at 972-408-6573 or online at www.arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio.
