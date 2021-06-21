Hunt County amateur radio organizations intend this weekend to test out the skills and equipment they would need in the event of a disaster, while reaching out to their counterparts across the world.
The Sabine Valley Amateur Radio Association (SVARA) is scheduled to participate in the annual nationwide emergency communications exercise known as the Amateur Radio Relay League Field Day
The SVARA plans to establish a base of operations at the Caddo Mills Fire Department starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 26 and stay on the air until noon Sunday, June 27.
During one weekend in June, amateur radio operators practice their emergency communications procedures for a 24-hour period. The operators are called upon to set up under simulated disaster conditions, then attempt to make as many contacts across the United States and around the globe as possible during the time frame.
During the exercise ham radio operators construct workable emergency communications equipment to simulate the conditions they might face in the event of a disaster, during which telephones, computers and other services would be unavailable.
Anyone may become a licensed Amateur Radio operator. There are more than 725,000 licensed hams in the United States, as young as 9 and as old as 100, and an estimated 3 million worldwide.
