November is National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. On Friday, Nov. 6, local Alzheimer’s caregiver support and education organization Remember For Me will host its annual GoPurple rally.
Each year, the event not only serves as a time to remember those who have been lost to Alzheimer’s disease but is also a salute to caregivers who help loved ones through their daily struggles with the disease.
One of the main points of the annual rally is to emphasize to caregivers in the community that they not alone in their daily battle as Alzheimer’s causes a loved one to slowly drift away. Through stories shared by their fellow caregivers and presentations about the services that Remember For Me offers, GoPurple aims to provide both information and encouragement.
This past year, Remember For Me began offering respite care, which gives caregivers up to six hours of relief per month (while a professional caregiver looks after their loved one) and can be taken all at once or spread out.
Other services that Remember For Me offers include lawn care and housekeeping for people who often find themselves occupied looking after family members with Alzheimer’s to keep up with many household chores.
“We understand that when you’re a caregiver, a lot of times you just don’t have the time to keep the house as clean as you’d like it to be or tend to your yard, but it’s a point of pride for a lot of people so we want to offer these services,” Remember For Me co-founder Julie Horn said at last year’s GoPurple rally.
Remember For Me also holds a regular caregiver support group that meets at 6 p.m. the second Thursday of every month at the Greenville Senior Center at 4912 Lee St., and (with the help of the organizations like the Alzheimer’s Association of Dallas and Northeast Texas) organizes a biannual Alzheimer’s symposium at Texas A&M University-Commerce that is free to attend.
In addition to sharing stories about dealing with Alzheimer’s in the family and reminding caregivers of the services available to them, member of Remember For Me will also share news of any new developments in Alzheimer’s research and care and available caregiver assistance.
This year’s GoPurple rally will be at noon, Friday, Nov. 6, at the front steps of the Hunt County Courthouse in Greenville. Masks and social distancing will be encouraged.
