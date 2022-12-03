For those seeking new Christmas decorating ideas, as well as those wanting to tour one of Greenville’s most charming and unique neighborhoods, Greenville’s chapter of Altrusa will host its annual Tour of Homes at Club Lake on Sunday.
For more than 25 years, the women’s community service organization has held a tour of homes during Christmastime as a fundraiser for a chosen local nonprofit. Altrusa Greenville’s chosen recipient this year is Hunt County Kids, for the purchase of a book vending machine for students at Travis Elementary School/Sixth Grade Center.
“The machine will take tokens not money, and teachers give the tokens out for good behavior, improved grades, citizenship, attendance, etc.,” Altrusa Chair Luanne Dickens explained. “The machine holds 350 books.”
As in years past, Altrusa’s goal is to raise $10,000 through this year’s Tour of Homes. If they manage to raise more than that, Hunt County Kids will receive the $10,000 and Altrusa plans to use any remaining funds to go toward its other community projects.
In addition to Hunt County Kids, other organizations that have benefited from the fundraiser in recent years are Hunt County Shared Ministries (FISH)/Meals of At Risk Kids (M.A.R.K.), Hope Center of Greenville, Northeast Texas Children’s Museum in Commerce, and Hunt County Special Olympics.
This year’s tour at Club Lake will run from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, and will include six homes, which are owned by:
Grant and Lisa Pitman/Kevin and Jennifer Pittman
• The Vallancey Bedside Manor was built in the 1920s and has been a family getaway for four generations. It was rebuilt in 2019 with the same footprint. Throughout the house, many original components, accents and fixtures were repurposed with new life.
Carol Grady
• Grady has many stories to tell about this home. She designed and built it in the style of a 1930s farmhouse. It features lots of shiplap, reclaimed and repurposed materials, vintage accents, auction finds and family treasures.
David and Tammy Bollman
• This home was moved to Club Lake in the 1950s and the Bollmans purchased it in 2020. They have named it “Pier Pleasure,” and the interior has an updated Nantucket boathouse feel. They have kept the original layout of the cabin. The fresh holiday trimmings throughout are inspired by Colonial America and Tammy’s love of natural materials.
Kelly and Leah Garrett
• They built their home in 2015. The roomy house has given the family plenty of inside and outside space for family, friends and especially grandkids to have fun. This time of year they call the house the “Winter Wonderland” because it is decorated with multiple Christmas trees. There is also a “surprise feature” in the kitchen.
Bo and Tiffany Kice
• Their home was a longtime dream of theirs. The design was inspired from their travel experiences and urban living in open, modern spaces that “blurred the lines of indoors and outdoors.” The home was built with hosting and entertaining in mind, and with private spaces and public spaces to congregate with family, friends and neighbors.
John Slaughter and Melinda Wallace
• They chose to move from Reno Nevada and build this home in 2020. This farmhouse-style home features a large front porch that opens to an open living, dining and kitchen area that is the center of the home. From the front porch, they enjoy panoramic views of Club Lake and have a good view of the sunrise. The master bedroom has its own small porch. The home also features a large first pit where friends gather to share stories and roast marshmallows.
In addition to being an attractive place to have this year’s tour of homes, the tours at Club Lake will also be part of a celebration of the community’s 100th anniversary.
The private, gated 122-lot development nestles a 378-acre lake stocked with bass, crappie, catfish and coppernose bluegill. The development also includes a clubhouse, a marina and lodging suites for guests.
For the tour Sunday, guests will meet at the Club Lake clubhouse (on Clubhouse Road), where they will load onto buses to take the tours. The homes will be open from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and there will be a reception from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Advance tickets for the tour of homes can still be purchased today for $15 at Mary of Puddin Hill at 2518 Lee St. or Greenville Boutique & Gifts at 2805 Lee St. Tickets can also be purchased by guests when they arrive at the clubhouse Sunday for $18.
“It’ll be a lot of fun and a great idea to get you into the Christmas spirit,” Dickens said. “You’ll also be able to get some great decorating ideas.”
