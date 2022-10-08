Altrusa to host Walk For Freedom

A local agency is asking Hunt County residents to join in stepping out next weekend in the fight against human trafficking.
Altrusa Greenville is hosting the Walk For Freedom, which starts at 9 a.m. at the Hunt County Courthouse.
Altrusa spokesperson Angela Franklin said this is the group’s second time at being a part of the campaign. Last year, the event was conducted at the SportsPark, she said,
The walk is in support of A21, a worldwide effort by Altrusa International to raise awareness of human trafficking.
“We have been supporting A21 for more than five years with donations,” Franklin said.
Human trafficking and/or slavery is an issue that impacts the entire world as well as Hunt County.
The county’s district courts have at least three pending cases involving individuals who have been indicted on charges of human and child trafficking.
During Saturday’s event, 354th District Court Judge Keli Aiken will be a guest speaker.
Franklin said the walk will be short, but meaningful.
“They can walk around the courthouse or down to Farmers Market and back,” she said. “The first 100 walkers get a goodie bag.”
Walkers can sign up ahead of time or at the event itself.
“They can go online and register or register that morning,” Franklin said. “We will also have donation jars there.”
Additional information is available at www.a21.org.
