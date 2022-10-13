One local agency is taking steps in the fight against human trafficking.
Altrusa Greenville is hosting the Walk For Freedom event, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Hunt County Courthouse.
This is the second year in a row Altrusa Greenville has conducted the walk in support of A21, a worldwide effort by Altrusa International to raise awareness of human trafficking.
During Saturday’s event, 354th District Court Judge Keli Aiken will be the guest speaker.
Walkers can proceed around the courthouse or proceed to the Farmers Market and back and the first 100 walkers get a goodie bag.
Walkers can sign up ahead of time or at the event itself.
Additional information is available at www.a21.org
