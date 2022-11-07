AUSTIN — A bit under one third of all eligible voters in Texas cast their ballot during the early voting period of the November midterm election, according to state data.
In the 12 days of early voting, 5.49 million Texans voted, accounting for 31.07% of the voting population. This is less than the 39.86% of Texans who turned out early during the 2018 election.
Bandera County, located west of San Antonio, had the highest percent turnout with 41.1%. It has a voting population of 17,963.
In Hunt County, 14,660, or 22.44% of the county's 64,334 registered voters cast early ballots.
Knox County, southwest of Wichita Falls, and Lynn County, south of Lubbock, each had the lowest turnout rate of 11.4%.
Texans have one last opportunity to vote on Nov. 8. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
