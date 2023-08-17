All Greenville ISD employees are slated to receive a one-time $3,000 bonus this September.
On Tuesday, Aug. 15 trustees approved of adding another $2,000 on top of the $1,000 bonus they approved in May. GISD is paying for the bonuses through federal Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief funds, which are essentially “COVID relief dollars” and are scheduled to end at the end of September 2024.
The bonus will be one of multiple recent employee retention measures that have been taken by the district.
The other efforts include:
• A 3.5 % across-the-board raise for all district employees compared to last year;
• Adjusting the 2023-24 school calendar to include a total of 13 teacher planning days/student holidays on Fridays every two to three weeks;
• Giving all cafeteria workers a $2-per-hour raise;
• Offering a discounted daycare service for employees’ young children, and;
• Continuing through the process with the Texas Education Agency to offer $3,000-$32,000 cash incentives to high-performing teachers through the Teacher Incentive Allotment program – with teacher selection and payout expected to happen by the 2024-2025 school year.
“I know that you have said that we want to make sure that we’re paying employees well,” GISD Superintendent Sharon Boothe said told trustees. “When we found these funds were available, we felt like this was something that the board of trustees would like to offer them.”
