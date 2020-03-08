Volunteers from area churches will again be heading out across the community this spring, helping others and providing services while preaching the gospel.
The 2020 For The City campaign is scheduled June 3-6. Registration for the project is underway.
Ken Money has been associated with the ministry through Ridgecrest Baptist Church and said the effort intends to provide those in need through a variety of projects, including light construction such as roof repairs, siding, wheelchair ramps and painting; yard work, including mowing, trimming, pruning and weeding..
“We’re going to visit every retirement home and every nursing home in the city,” Money said. “We’ll be providing the residents snacks, candy and that sort of thing, goody bags.”
The effort began in May 2016 as pastors of four local churches were inspired by Jeremiah 29:7, “But seek the welfare of the city, where I have sent you into exile, and pray to the Lord on its behalf, for in its welfare you will find your welfare.”
More than 300 people traveled to various locations in Hunt County during the inaugural event in June 2017, with a mission to help people in need and to share the gospel during an estimated 5,000 hours of volunteer time.
Money said this year’s event will be recruiting children, not with any of the labor or construction, but with the spiritual side of the campaign.
“We will be conducting prayer walks,” he said, adding that the group will be making visits to individuals and businesses across the city. “They are going to be praying for the schools, community leaders and the parks, asking God to bless them.”
Pastor Jimmy Vaughn with Authentic Life Fellowship of Greenville is also one of the coordinators of the event and encouraged anyone interested in participating in the fourth annual For The City to sign on as soon as possible.
“Registration not only lets us know how many helping hands we have, but the abilities behind the helping hands,” Vaughn said. “It allows us to more accurately select the ministries we will be trying to accomplish.”
There will be plenty of heavy lifting to be done as well. Money said anyone wishing to volunteer for the work, or who may have need of the For The City Volunteers, can sign up with the program by calling 903-453-4440 or visiting the website at www.forthecity.info.
“We will have around 20 to 25 churches who will participate this year,” Money said.
Through the years, For The City has repaired and renovated dozens of homes and visited with hundreds of area residents.
In 2019, volunteers constructed and installed an obstacle course for the dog park at Graham Park. The obstacles were originally planned as part of the dog park when it was added during the last round of improvements at Graham Park, although the money was never earmarked for the project.
“We are wanting to assist the local homeless population much more this year,” Money said.
Volunteers will be filling backpacks, with each bag including basic toiletries and other hygiene items.
“We want to provide them with things they need,” Money said.
Once they sign up to be a part of the project, the volunteers will be sorted into one or more of three groups.
Construction teams will be called upon to assist with carpentry projects, roof repairs and the like. Participants must be at least 16 years old. The outdoor teams will be involved with clean-ups, yard work, painting, a community food drive and the prayer walks. The visiting teams do exactly that, visit nursing homes, government offices, businesses, hospitals and homes.
And the volunteers will be called upon to do just a little more than what may be planned this year.
“They are being called Random Acts Of Kindness,” Money said of the smaller tasks the campaign will be providing to the community. The idea is for the participants in the ministry to immediately assist anyone who they may see who needs a boost; anything from buying groceries to needing help across the street.
“We will be doing that more so than we’ve done in the past,” Money said.
