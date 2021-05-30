It will take just a little longer for Hunt County and the State of Texas to reach an agreement on opening a new driver’s license office in Greenville.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court is wanting to make sure the county is paid for the work it has already put into preparing for the new office, as well as for expenses involved in operating the facility.
The commissioners were scheduled during Tuesday’s regular session to vote on an Interlocal Cooperation Contract with the Texas Department of Transportation for the construction and lease of a drivers license office in the Hunt County Criminal Justice Center, but County Judge Bobby Stovall said the two sides were not yet ready to proceed.
“We’ve not gotten the lease back from the state with any further comments,” Stovall said calling for the issue to be placed under old business for consideration under the June 8 regular session agenda.
The commissioners have been working for more than two years on a plan to renovate the building at 2801 Stuart Street, making room for a driver’s license office inside the building.
“All we’re waiting on from the state is some changes related to the end of their budget year,” said County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray.
Those changes concern requests from the county to make sure it receives the funding involved from TxDOT, which is expected to be close to $500,000 for renovations of the justice center, the costs incurred by the county so far in hiring architects and engineers to prepare the building, and maintenance and janitorial fees to use the property.
“I think people ought to know we’re doing everything we can to support that,” said Precinct 3 Commissioner Phillip Martin.
The commissioners previously offered state officials space to house a Texas Driver’s License office, using the same space the Texas Department of Public Safety abandoned during the summer of 2018, plus a lot more room.
The commissioners issued a proposal in January 2019 to the Texas Facilities Commission, which had indicated it was seeking space for a Driver’s License office for five or 10 years beginning Dec.1, 2019 or as soon as possible.
Since then, the county issued a request from state registered architectural firms or individuals qualified to provide professional design services on a project involving reconfiguration of office space inside the justice center building.
Former Hunt County Judge John Horn notified the DPS in February 2018 that the county would be needing the space used by the agency, which it had occupied rent free for more than 20 years. Horn said he received word of the closing on Aug. 20, 2018 the same day signs were posted on the office door announcing the closure.
Ray said Tuesday that the latest proposal from the county would make sure TxDOT pays the county back for the money is has already spent on the effort, even if the state agency does not include it in their budget for the next fiscal year which begins September 1.
“I want to make sure we get paid before the end of their fiscal year, if that’s an issue,” said Precinct 4 Commissioner Steven Harrison.
“We’re doing this with no Greenville or Hunt County tax dollars being spent,” Stovall said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.