QUINLAN – His remains were finally united with his boyhood home of Quinlan on Saturday, and after 79 years the life and heroism of technical Sgt. Frank “Ardith” Norris were remembered and honored.
The young Army airman from Quinlan lost his life at age 23 in a bombing mission over Romania in 1943.
The funeral service for Norris at the Quinlan High School auditorium featured a large contingent of law enforcement, first-responders, veterans and U.S. Army personnel. Scores of American flags fluttered outside the school, including a giant Old Glory that sailed over the entrance to the parking lot. His remains were interned in a family plot in Paynetown Cemetery with full military honors.
At the school, Norris was eulogized for his character, his Christian faith, his valor and his sacrifice for the cause of freedom.
His niece, Nancy Norris Gaddis of Arkansas, described Ardith as a “plain old smart kid,” a farm boy with a strong work ethic and “energetic enthusiasm” for every task. Ardith was a perfectionist who also possessed a happy disposition and a “terrific imagination.” He revered and honored his parents, she said
She described him as a young man with an “overwhelming sense of duty to his Lord Jesus, his family and his fellow man.” He learned the importance of freedom and felt an obligation “to protect it at all costs.” Ardith possessed “a headstrong belief in right and wrong.” His patriotism was unwavering and “Aridth knew that each time he went into battle that it might be his last,” said Gaddis.
It was Aug. 1, 1943 when Norris and 1,750 other Army airmen attempted one of the most audacious bombing raids in World War II as part of Operation Tidal Wave. Hoping to deal a devastating blow to Nazi Germany’s fuel supplies, 177 American B-24 Liberators took off from North Africa. Their target was Ploiesti, Romania, whose refineries produced about 30% of Germany’s wartime fuel supply.
Norris’s aircraft, known as “Old Baldy,” was among the 57 planes shot from the sky over Ploiesti as crews flew into a maelstrom of enemy anti-aircraft fire.
Ardith’s nephew, Steve Norris, described the last moments of his life.
“Already hopelessly on fire from the wing back, Old Baldy went into the smoke over the refinery and they kept it in the air long enough to drop their bombs on the target. After clearing the smoke, they were fired on again and downed by a Romanian-manned 88 millimeter anti aircraft gun.”
Old Baldy’s pilot crashed the crippled plane into the same gun battery that had hit the plane with anti aircraft fire.
Norris was among the 532 crewmembers to die during the raid. Many others were captured by the Germans.
Aridth’s remains originally were buried a mile or so from the crash site by monks and then moved to Belgium after the war, according to Steve. In 2015, the U.S. Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division got in contact with Steve and collected a DNA sample. Eventually, they found a match and the Norris family was notified in 2021.
Ardith, who had 32 missions under his belt before that fateful day in 1943, could have rotated out for R&R after 20, but he decided to stay with his crew, according to his nephew. Ardith would be awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross with Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, a Purple Heart, the Air Medal with Silver Oak Leaf Cluster (awarded six times for acts of heroism), and the Greek War Cross with Bronze Crown.
Steve Norris noted that his uncle’s life began more than a century ago in Quinlan, and he expressed his gratitude over how the city has embraced Ardith’s return so many years later.
“The community has reminded us and embodied what being an American really stands for,” said Steve. “After 79 years, he’s home.”
