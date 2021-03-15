Short on specifics and long on allegations, Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that he will continue to pursue the protection of Texas elections as a legislative priority in 2021.
During a 22-minute press conference in Houston, Abbott was joined by state. Sen. Paul Bettencourt and Rep. Briscoe Cain to outline their plan for shoring up the state’s election, including prohibiting things like drive-through voting, which was done in Harris County.
Abbott said that voter fraud does exist in Texas but provided only a few small exampled. In fact, Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office found only 16 examples of voter fraud during the 2020 election in the state.
“Our objective in Texas is to ensure that every eligible voter gets to vote and that only eligible ballots are counted,” said Governor Abbott. “In the 2020 election, we witnessed actions throughout our state that could risk the integrity of our elections and enable voter fraud, which is why I made election integrity an emergency item this session. Thank you to Senator Bettencourt and Representative Cain for their leadership on this important issue and drafting legislation to protect free and fair elections in the state of Texas.”
Bettencourt cited one statistic that more than 5,000 people are registered to vote via private postal boxes — such as UPS or FedEx stores. Bettencourt said it should be illegal because no one lives at those addresses.
Cain said the myth that there is no voter fraud is just that — a myth. However, there are a small number of examples in the state of Texas of voter fraud. The conservative Heritage Foundation keeps a database of voter fraud cases for every state and in Texas there were just eight in 2018 and one in 2019. Most of them involved someone forging a single signature or casting a ballot without permission.
Many of the cases of voter fraud happened in smaller communities and in tight local races.
Across the country, the coronavirus pandemic led election officials to alter many of the procedures related to elections in order to ensure voters were able to safely cast their ballots. That included an extensive mail-in vote effort in Harris County, which was ultimately stopped by the Texas Supreme Court.
Cain volunteered as a lawyer for President Trump in an effort to overturn the 2020 election results that favored Joe Biden.
Some of the changes include:
• Removing dead people from the voter rolls as soon as possible compared to a previous rule that allowed for that to take place within a month of someone’s death.
• Enforcing stricter standards on poll watchers
• Limiting the drop-off of mail-in ballots to the day of the election, along with identification to prove the ballot belongs to the voter.
• Bans the distribution of mail-in ballots without the permission a voter.
• Makes it unlawful for public officials to change the election procedures without the authorization of the Secretary of State. It also makes it a felony for violating the law.
• Expedites the legal process in the courts for suspected voter fraud.
