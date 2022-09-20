Abbott pushes anti-fentanyl efforts

AUSTIN — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott directed nine state agencies to increase their anti-fentanyl efforts as the crisis grows.
In a letter sent Tuesday, Abbott said that while state law enforcement is working diligently to limit the pervasiveness of the drug, more needs to be done.
“Fentanyl’s potency and deceptiveness, combined with the federal government’s unwillingness to take border security seriously, pose a grave threat to Texans,” the letter said. “We must take all appropriate actions to inform Texans of this danger and prevent additional deaths.”
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50–100 times more potent than morphine, often proving lethal with as little as 2 milligrams.
Texas has seen an 89% increase in fentanyl-related deaths between 2020 and 2021, with an estimated 1,672 deaths in 2021, compared to 883 in 2020, per state data. In 2018, Texas reported 214 fentanyl-related deaths, it said.
“It has become clear that fentanyl is impacting individuals with and without substance use disorders,” Abbott said.
Abbott asked the following state leaders to ramp up efforts to combat the addictive opioid:
- Texas Education Agency
- Health and Human Services Commission
- Department of Family and Protective Services
- Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board
- Texas Department of Criminal Justice
- Department of Public Safety
- Department of State Health Services
- Texas Juvenile Justice Department
- Texas Workforce Commission
He said relevant agencies should begin coordinating efforts to raise awareness of fentanyl’s lethality and prevalence by informing residents of “the full dangers of fentanyl.”
He also asked that they be prepared to outline statutory changes, budget priorities and other initiatives that will enhance the state’s ability to combat the epidemic, ahead of the next legislative session, scheduled to begin in January.
“Together we can help bring awareness to the threat posed by fentanyl and do our part to address this crisis,” Abbott said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.