Strong winds have fueled a rapid spread of wildfires across the state, pushing Gov. Greg Abbott to issue a disaster declaration for 11 counties in multiple regions.
The disaster declaration allows the counties — Brooks, Brown, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland, Grayson, Mason, Potter, Randall, Reynolds and Williamson — to use all available state resources to respond to the fires.
Hunt County remained under extreme drought conditions Monday, although heavy rains Monday should dampen the danger of wildfires here. The county was not under a burn ban Monday.
In counties west of here, however, wildfires had burned more than 58,000 acres across by Friday afternoon, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. At least one person, an Eastland County sheriff’s deputy, was killed trying to rescue others, and at least 50 homes have burned, Abbott said at a press conference Friday. Hundreds of Texas families have also evacuated their homes.
Western and Central Texas remain under an elevated fire risk due to high winds, low humidity and drought conditions, according to the National Weather Service.
Climate change has made Texas heat both hotter and longer lasting. The average daily minimum and maximum temperatures in Texas have both increased by 2.2 degrees Fahrenheit in the last 125 years, with nearly half the increase since 2000, according to a 2021 report by the state climatologist. The state just saw its hottest December on record since 1889.
Average temperature rise tends to enhance droughts, and the Texas Water Development Board reported this week that exceptional drought conditions have returned to the state for the first time since June.
Multiple grass and brush fires have been reported in Hunt County and across the area so far this morning and into this afternoon. The Texas A&M Forest Service has placed Hunt County and the North Texas region under a "moderate" risk of fire today, but the threat rises to a "very high" level for Sunday, as winds begin gusting out of the south. The entire area remains under an extreme drought. Hunt County is currently not under a burn ban, but fire officials are urging residents to use extreme caution if planning to conduct a controlled burn, or postpone the burn if possible until conditions improve. Much of North Texas is forecast to face the potential for showers and thunderstorms, some of them possibly severe, starting Monday.
