AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott made yet another push to loosen federal oil and gas production regulations, citing the impact the Ukraine invasion by Russia has had on the global energy markets.
During a roundtable event in Odessa on Tuesday, Abbott met with oil and gas stakeholders to discuss Texas’ role in helping the industry thrive.
"The people of the energy industry are the lifeblood of our economy, and Texas would not be the economic juggernaut we are today without their hard work, commitment to innovation, and dedication to serving their customers,” Abbott said.
During his remarks, Abbott asserted that a key reason Russia was able to invade Ukraine was because it had power and energy leverage over other countries that feared being cut off.
He also drew a line between the war in Ukraine and the increase in gasoline prices.
"What we need to do here in Texas is we need to actually increase the amount of oil and gas that we're producing to help our fellow Americans as well as to help our friends across the entire world,” Abbott said.
Abbott has frequently placed blame on the Biden Administration for hindering oil production within the country, as the administration opts to develop greener, renewable options. Abbott added that those policies force dependence on Russian oil, which Texas could easily fill.
In early March, President Joe Biden announced a domestic boycott of Russian oil, acknowledging that it would likely drive up gas prices.
As of March 29, the state’s average gas price was $3.87; the national average was $4.24, according to AAA data. On Wednesday in Greenville, regular unleaded gasoline was selling at between $3.59 and $3.69 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.
“Texas can easily produce enough oil to reduce gas prices if his administration would get out of the way,” Abbott said in a March Tweet. “Don’t make us dependent on foreign sources of energy.”
Before the boycott, about 8% of U.S. energy imports came from Russia, including about 3% of it is crude oil, per government data.
In addition, Russia supplies about 3% of the global market. With many countries issuing sanctions or discouraging the purchase of Russian oil, there is a gap in available supply, driving up prices. Although Abbott wants Texas involved in filling that gap, energy experts say it’s not that easy.
During an energy economic event Tuesday, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Senior Economic Policy Advisor Lutz Kilian said U.S. oil production companies are facing labor shortages and supply chain bottlenecks that make costly investments in more production unattractive.
But even if all those issues went away, Kilian said, he estimates it would take at least six months before any significant market impact could emerge, in practice probably longer.
“It is a slow process,” Kilian said.
He added that U.S. oil, which has different properties than Russian oil, is not an ideal substitute because refineries that once worked with Russian oil would have trouble utilizing American oil.
“It’s perhaps for that reason that the Biden administration has been looking elsewhere for other countries in the world that produce oil that is more similar to the crude oil that is traditionally coming out of Russia,” he said.
Kilian said that even if the Biden Administration secured oil production elsewhere in the world to fill the gap left by Russia, it would take time for production to ramp up enough to have a significant impact on the global oil markets.
Although the situation has yet to reach this point, if significant amounts of Russian oil remains off the market for the remainder of the year, it seems a global economic downturn is unavoidable, he said. And this will impact the U.S. economy because high pump prices will cause consumers to spend less money elsewhere.
“Right now, we're not at this stage yet. Right now, it seems the supply shortfall is much more benign, but there is a real risk that we might be moving in this direction,” Kilian said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.