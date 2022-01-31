Area residents needing help preparing and filing their personal income tax returns with the IRS can find it at the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library in Greenville.
AARP Tax-Aide, a joint program of the AARP Foundation and the IRS, is scheduled at the library between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.. Monday-Wednesday and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, starting Feb. 7 and continuing through April 14.
Services this year will be by appointment only and no walk-ins will be accepted. To book an appointment, go to: www.ci.greenville.tx.us/132/library. Appointments also can be made person if you require library staff assistance.
All registrants must fill out an application — available at the library — prior to an appointment and are advised to keep their appointment reference numbers with all tax materials.
Trained and IRS-certified AARP volunteers will be available to offer free tax preparation and e-filing of the returns. However, some complex returns may be beyond the scope of the program.
The volunteers will assist low to middle-income individuals with their returns.
Those seeking assistance need to bring all tax-related documentation, proof of their Social Security number, income documents, proof of deductions, health insurance documentation, their previous year’s tax return, and a copy of a check to provide bank information for the direct deposit of any tax refunds.
Several hundred people are assisted through the AARP Tax-Aide program at the library each year.
Those wanting additional information can contact: Jack Crider at 903-634-7069.
