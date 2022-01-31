AARP Tax-Aide

The W. Walworth Harrison Public Library in Greenville will again be providing the AARP Tax-Aide program.

Area residents needing help preparing and filing their personal income tax returns with the IRS can find it at the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library in Greenville.

AARP Tax-Aide, a joint program of the AARP Foundation and the IRS, is scheduled at the library between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.. Monday-Wednesday and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, starting Feb. 7 and continuing through April 14.

Services this year will be by appointment only and no walk-ins will be accepted. To book an appointment, go to: www.ci.greenville.tx.us/132/library.  Appointments also can be made person if you require library staff assistance.

All registrants must fill out an application — available at the library — prior to an appointment and are advised to keep their appointment reference numbers with all tax materials.

Trained and IRS-certified AARP volunteers will be available to offer free tax preparation and e-filing of the returns. However, some complex returns may be beyond the scope of the program.

The volunteers will assist low to middle-income individuals with their returns.

Those seeking assistance need to bring all tax-related documentation, proof of their Social Security number, income documents, proof of deductions, health insurance documentation, their previous year’s tax return, and a copy of a check to provide bank information for the direct deposit of any tax refunds.

Several hundred people are assisted through the AARP Tax-Aide program at the library each year.

Those wanting additional information can contact: Jack Crider at 903-634-7069.

Tax-Aide is a joint program of the AARP Foundation and the IRS.

