Editor’s note: The Herald-Banner released its annual Unsung Heroes awards to seven people in the Hunt County area in the March 28 edition. For the next seven weeks, the Herald-Banner will feature each Unsung Hero on the cover of our Life & Leisure section in a more in-depth story.
With her ready smile and kind manner, Herald-Banner Unsung Hero Jill Baker remains a valuable community member. She richly deserves accolades for her decades of service in education at Greenville High School and as a typing and computer instructor at the Hope Center. In addition to her classroom duties at GISD, she also served as varsity cheerleader sponsor for 20 years.
After her 30 years of experience at GISD, Jill attended Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary where she earned her second master’s degree. Locally, she joined the CASA board and has served as board secretary for the past three years.
After Jill and Bill Baker settled in Greenville with their family in the 1960s, they enrolled at ETSU where both eventually received their MBA degrees. Then when her children were older, Jill started teaching business classes at the high school.
“Jill was always so involved with her students,” Jill’s best friend Maggie Hill said. “She takes a personal interest in all of the students who come to her at the Hope Center. She teaches them to type and to work on computers. Even elderly people come to her. They say, ‘Show me how to do Facebook’ or ‘Show me how to do email.’ Jill teaches her students to maneuver their way around computers so that they can get a job.”
Baker said she was asked to be a part of the Hope Center years ago.
“Jerry Speight asked me to teach at the Hope Center 12 years ago,” Baker said. “The center had a full lab with 14 new computers. So many have missed the ability to learn computers. I love teaching, and I love the digital world. As a volunteer, I’ve worked with people of all ages.
“During my teaching career, I taught approximately 100 students per year — five classes each year at the high school (3,000) and at least 100 people per year at the Hope Center (1,200) for a total of 4,200 students.”
Hill said Baker is always yearning for more learning.
“Jill continues to help the community through her love of teaching,” Hill said. “She also has a hunger for learning. Even now she is learning online.”
Because it was her longtime desire to attend the seminary, the deeply religious Baker found the opportunity to do so when she retired from secondary school teaching.
“I retired in May 2001 and started at Southwestern Baptist Theology Seminary in Fort Worth during September 2001,” she said. “I really studied theology, but the degree says ‘Master of Arts in Lay Ministry’ (MALM). I definitely was one of the older graduates in May 2005.”
When Baker joined the CASA board, she also enrolled in CASA’s volunteer training program.
“I really deeply cared and wanted to learn everything I could about being an advocate for the kids,” she said. “Lori Cope was the teacher. The training made me a better board member.”
“Jill brings an invaluable skill set to our CASA board,” said Cope, who is the executive director of CASA for Hunt County. “She has an incredible background with youth and leadership which we certainly utilize in steering this nonprofit organization. And for me personally, Jill is such a genuine mentor that I can’t imagine doing this job without her.”
During her time as the cheerleader sponsor at Greenville High School, Baker had a special way of informing the new cheerleaders that they had been selected.
“Melva Geyer was then a reporter at the Herald-Banner, and I would call her on the day that the cheerleaders were elected,” she said. “I would give her the information for the next day’s newspaper, and, boy, was sworn to secrecy by me. We did this every year, and Melva and I had so many secrets and had so much fun.”
Geyer said she remembers those days fondly.
“I went with Jill to tell the cheerleaders that they had been selected,” Geyer recalled. “The parents had been notified ahead of time. We went to every girl’s home in the middle of the night and surprised each one of them. Jill was just as excited as the kids were.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.