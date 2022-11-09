Republican Angela Paxton scored a comfortable victory over Democrat Jonathan Cocks in the race for the Texas Senate District 8 seat.
Paxton, wife of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, defeated Cocks 187,373-127,935, or 57.73% to 39.41%. In Hunt County, Paxton outpolled Cocks 22,880 to 6,089.
After having been in Senate District 2, most of Hunt County now is in Senate District 8 after redistricting.
Paxton, a McKinney native, has served in the Texas Senate since 2019.
In a Q&A published by the Herald-Banner, Paxton said she believes reducing property taxes should be a top priority for the next session of the Legislature. Securing the state’s border with Mexico is next on the list, she said.
A pro-life Republican, Paxton said she is dedicated to the principles of limited government, personal and fiscal responsibility, the rule of law, and a reasonable, predictable regulatory climate that support a strong, vibrant economy.
