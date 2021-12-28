Texas A&M University-Commerce’s new satellite campus in North Dallas will welcome its first cohort of students when classes start in a few short weeks.
The new satellite campus occupies two floors of the 20-story business tower at 8750 North Central Expressway, and it will largely be geared toward students who are interested in earning degrees in business or education.
“We are excited about our Dallas site and creating a strong teaching and learning impact in an urban area, similar to our impact in rural areas,” said Dr. Kimberly McLeod, A&M-Commerce’s dean of the College of Education and Human Services. “With a site in Dallas, we are able to target a group of students that want to achieve their degree from TAMUC, while not having to take on the expenses of living on campus if they reside in the Metroplex or if they simply don’t want to leave the Metroplex.”
“With online courses and two seven-week terms per semester, our degree programs work for every adult lifestyle,” McLeod said.
Planning for the campus and its offerings was done in partnership with Dallas College so that students can take their basics and earn an associate’s degree there, then transfer to A&M-Commerce to complete their bachelor’s degree.
One of the aims of the partnership with Dallas College is to make it easier to serve Dallas ISD’s demand for Hispanic teachers and teachers of color.
“Students thrive academically when they see teachers and leaders who look like them who understand their language and cultural background,” said Rene Martinez, a special assistant to A&M-Commerce President Mark Rudin.
Another change coming to the university with the opening of the new campus is that the deans’ offices for the A&M-Commerce’s business and education departments will be “re-headquartered” there. When this was first announced last spring, it led to some confusion among traditional students at A&M-Commerce, who thought that maybe some of their classes would be re-located to the North Dallas campus.
In response to these concerns, the university’s deans of business and education clarified that while the programs will be re-headquartered and expanded at the new campus, none of the offerings at the main Commerce campus will change.
“All ‘re-headquartering’ means is that the dean will spend most of his or her time in Dallas developing the programs there, and an associate dean has been hired to oversee our Commerce operations,” said Dr. Mario Hayek, A&M-Commerce’s dean of business. “However, we will continue teaching all of our undergraduate and graduate programs as we have been thus far in Commerce. Nothing will change in terms of our Commerce offerings.”
The North Dallas campus is the newest addition to A&M-Commerce’s network of satellite campuses, which also include: Collin College in Frisco, A&M-Commerce at Mesquite Metroplex Center, El Centro College in Dallas, Dallas College, Collin Higher Education Center in McKinney and Navarro College in Corsicana.
In addition to opening a new campus, growth is also on the horizon for the main campus in Commerce in the form of a new agricultural education complex.
In October, A&M-Commerce received $44.9 million from the state toward the completion of the complex after the Texas Legislature approved Senate Bill 52, which issued bonds to fund capital projects at public education institutions.
The proposed ag complex is to be equipped for students studying a wide array of agricultural disciplines, including: agricultural research, sustainable agriculture, animal science, urban agriculture and equine studies.
“These facilities will be transformational for our university and for East Texas,” said Dr. Randy Harp, A&M-Commerce’s dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources. “At the same time, the economic impact for this region of the state will truly benefit all citizens.”
