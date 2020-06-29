COMMERCE — The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents recently created a $100 million scholarship fund which will provide scholarships to first-generation, low-income and under-represented populations who may not otherwise be able to attend college. A&M-Commerce is slated to receive a portion of these funds, starting this fall.
The goal of the scholarship fund is to shift the student population at the A&M System’s 11 universities to reflect the state’s demographics. In 2019, the population of Texas was 41.5% white, 39.6% Hispanic or Latino, and 12.8% black or African American.
“The goal is to make the A&M System look like Texas,” Chancellor John Sharp said in a recent A&M System press release.
The scholarship fund is in line with the A&M System’s strategic plan to provide an accessible and affordable education to all students, regardless of socioeconomic background.
According to the press release, the program provides $10 million annually to A&M System universities over 10 years, and the participating universities will engage in fund raising to help support the effort.
The program is timely as it will assist individuals who have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. “This has been in the works for years,” said Chancellor Sharp in the release. “With financial challenges from COVID-19, now is the time to do this.”
A&M-Commerce President Mark Rudin said he welcomes the scholarship program.
“Access to higher education is a top priority here at A&M-Commerce, and this scholarship fund will provide opportunities for bright and talented individuals from diverse backgrounds to pursue their educational goals. It’s very exciting.”
