A GoFundMe account was set up Wednesday to help with burial and memorial costs for Javion Thomas, a 19-year-old student at Texas A&M University-Commerce, who was fatally injured in an accident Tuesday while trying to assist the driver of a stalled car.
“He was coming back from home to campus when he came across a stalled car (on Culver Street in Commerce), and he stopped to help the person,” Michael Johnson, A&M-Commerce’s executive director of marketing and communications, told the Herald-Banner. “At some point after stopping, an accident occurred and Javion was injured, and he later passed away from those injuries.
“He was just a good kid doing something good for someone,” Johnson said.
From Dallas, Thomas was an electrical engineering major at the university. The university flag, which flies in front of the McDowell Administration Building, was flown at half mast Thursday in honor of Thomas.
The GoFundMe account created to help pay for his burial and memorial can be found online at https://bit.ly/2JUmiUq. The fundraising goal is $15,000 and so far $5,000 has been raised.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.