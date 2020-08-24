Last Thursday, the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents approved the renaming of two locations on the A&M-Commerce campus after historic African-American students.
The university’s library will be known as Velma K. Waters Library – in honor of the first African-American student to enroll at then-East Texas State College in 1964 – and the small lake on the west side of campus will be renamed Charles S. Garvin Lake – after the first African-American student to graduate from the institution.
Both the library and the lake were previously named for the university’s fifth president, James Gilliam Gee, whose tenure began in 1947.
A former U.S. Army colonel who served under Gen. George S. Patton in World War II, Gee used his contacts to acquire surplus military barracks, which were relocated to Commerce and remodeled to serve as new campus buildings to accommodate the influx of veterans eager to begin or resume their educations after returning from the war.
By the time he retired from his post in 1966, he had done much to build the school’s masters and doctoral programs, and had encouraged students’ participation in fraternities, sororities, and other aspects of “student life.”
However, despite his contributions to the growth and development of the university, President Gee was also, like many college and university presidents of the era in the South, a supporter of segregationist policies.
Starting in 1954, after the U.S. Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling in the Brown v. Board of Education case – which ordered the desegregation of public schools – then-East Texas State Teachers College received an influx of applications from African Americans seeking acceptance into the college. In his letters, turning down those applications, Gee argued that the “Board of Regents (of the Texas State Teachers College System) and the Constitution of Texas” still said that the races “must be segregated.”
However, in 1964, a decade after Brown v. Board of Education, the Texas State Teachers College System’s Board of Regents finally ordered all of the institutions under its authority to admit “All qualified applicants, regardless of race.” Seeing the futility in delaying desegregation any further, Gee assembled a committee of faculty and staff to develop its integration plan.
In his speech given at the staff assembly when he announced the desegregation of the university, Gee encouraged those in attendance to set aside whatever their personal beliefs might be about integration for the sake of their students and ended his words with, “It is my devout wish and fervent prayer that the integration of this college will come about in an orderly manner.”
Velma Waters, the new namesake of A&M-Commerce’s library, was one of the prospective students who was turned down based on race when she first applied in 1960 but was admitted as the school’s first African-American student in the fall of 1964. She graduated in 1968 with a bachelor’s degree and taught in Carthage, Texas. She passed away in 1999.
Charles Garvin, for whom the lake on campus is being renamed, was the first African-American student to graduate from the institution. In 1966, he received his master’s degree in elementary school administration. He taught in Pickton, Texas, and later served as principal at Ralph J. Bunch School in Royse City. He passed away in 1993.
While the renamings of the library and the lake were announced last week, A&M-Commerce administration is still working on setting a date for an official ribbon cutting or other ceremony commemorating the change, because of restrictions caused by COVID-19.
In a press release sent out by the university, it prefaced the name change announcements with, “As expressed in our Strategic Plan, we embrace diversity, equity and inclusion on our campus. We strive to create an environment where every individual feels welcome, safe, respected and valued.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.