COMMERCE — The College of Business at Texas A&M University-Commerce will see a leadership change in the new year. Effective Jan. 9, A&M-Commerce alumnus and business executive Scott Wheeler will assume the role of interim dean of the College of Business.
Wheeler has served as president, CFO and a board member at multiple public and private companies across his 35-year career. An expert in managing high-growth companies, he has led mergers and acquisitions and capital market transactions worth billions.
Wheeler is also known for building highly productive teams, growing strategic partnerships and optimizing challenging environments, the university said in a news release.
Wheeler has led multiple successful technology and transportation companies. He served as president and CFO of Daseke Inc., one of North America’s largest providers of flatbed freight transportation.
Wheeler was also one of the original shareholders and CFO of One Source Virtual, one of the fastest-growing technology-enabled services companies in the U.S.
Wheeler received the Outstanding Public Company Directors Award in 2017 by the National Association of Corporate Directors and was named the 2015 CFO of the Year–Middle Market by the Dallas Business Journal.
Wheeler’s connection to the university extends across several decades. He graduated from East Texas State University (now A&M-Commerce) with a bachelor’s degree in 1980, and he has taught as an adjunct professor of finance in the College of Business for more than 11 years.
He has served on its advisory board for more than 18 years and is the board’s president. In 2018, the university also bestowed the title of Distinguished Alumnus on Wheeler.
“I am honored to have been selected to serve as the new interim dean of the College of Business,” Wheeler said. “We will continue building on the exceptional foundation the college has established. We want to embrace an entrepreneurial spirit to ensure that our students excel in the classroom and the workplace and help supply our region’s businesses with a quality workforce that is ready to contribute.”
(Photo cutline: Scott Wheeler, a Distinguished Alumni of A&M-Commerce, will become the newest interim dean of the university’s College of Business in January 2023.)
