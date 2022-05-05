The race for District 3 representative to the Greenville ISD school board pits incumbent Trustee Bonnie-Jean Stewart against challengers Gary Sickels and Colleen McDonald.
McDonald, 56, is a special education teacher at Quinlan and former staff member in Greenville. Sickels, 44, is part owner of a plumbing company. His wife, Jenna, is a GISD teacher and varsity girls volleyball coach. Stewart, 58, has been a school board member since May 2021 and works as the program manager for Hunt Regional Lab Solutions. She’s been involved in numerous local boards and agencies.
Stewart said she’s seeking another term on the school board because “I have a passion for education, a heart for children, support for my community.” She said her experience in working with a team of eight to benefit the community is what motivated her to run.
Like Stewart, Sickels sent his children through Greenville schools and is happy with they way they were prepared for the future.
“I’m just a Greenville guy,” he said. Now that his kids have graduated and he’s stepping back from coaching, he will have the time to help out on the board.
McDonald said her experience in education gives her an insight into the way schools function. She believes she can use her experience to help guide the district in the right direction and pose questions appropriate for a member of the school board.
When it comes to the proposed $169.4 million bond proposition, Stewart is an enthusiastic supporter. McDonald and Sickels, however, have more nuanced positions.
The bond proposition, said Stewart, is comprehensive and addresses the needs of students from pre-K through high school. She called the proposition “innovative,” a plan that modernizes buildings, addresses capacity concerns and broadens opportunities for students across the board. The bond issue efficiently addresses future growth in and around Greenville, she said.
“We know growth is coming. We have to have those facilities for those students; it’s a public school. They’ve got to have a place to go.”
Sickels said of the proposed bond issue: “I like some parts of it and don’t like other parts of it. I’m sure that’s the way a lot of people are.”
As of earlier this week, his inclination was to vote no, he said. His chief concern is with the proposed agricultural science facility and its price tag of $6.5 million. He said his experience in construction leads him to question that element of the bond proposal.
“I still think there’s a lot more money in the ag part of it … than what should be in there,” said Sickels.
He believes the district needs a more accurate dollar amount for the agriculture facility, which he thinks should come in lower than $6.5 million.
“I think we should have a more accurate number on how much that ag barn is going to cost and then we can figure out where that extra money’s going to go, because at the end of the day if I get on the board we will have to answer to where that money’s going to go.”
He said he understands that cost of the bond is “not that much spread across the board, but when you’re dealing with people’s tax dollars you have to have an answer for them.”
McDonald said she is not opposed to repairing or modernizing buildings. However, “I’m against (the bond) as it’s written.”
She believes more emphasis needs to be placed on academics and student performance.
“Our assessments and our performance on academics is declining year after year, and I feel that we’re not meeting the needs of the kids in the district. I feel they’re very capable, and I’ve witnessed the capabilities of our kids in Greenville. I just feel like through lack of teachers experience or lack of leadership, our kids aren’t getting what they need in order to show us what they know.”
Whether it is turnover in teachers or children moving in or out of schools, “something is going on in the system that is not working for our kids,” she claimed.
Instead of placing so much emphasis on buildings, “I wonder what would happen if the community came together in the same way to help with the academics and performance of our students in the classroom.”
For her part, Stewart said the top challenge facing the district is making up for 18 months of lost classroom time due to the pandemic. Not only in the realm of academics but in “embracing the whole child” so that they feel, safe, nurtured and loved at school. “Those are all extremely important.”
To address pandemic-related gaps in learning, Stewart points to special teaching “interventionists” who have been brought in to work one-on-one with students who have fallen behind or need special attention in one subject or another. She believes the district is doing a good job of measuring progress in achievement to make up for the lost time.
“Some are baby steps, some are giant leaps; we are going to celebrate every one of those successes.”
Sickels said he is a big believer in those who have been leading the district since 2015.
“I have seen growth. I have seen good things. I have seen improvement. I think they’ve done a heck of a job. I really do. I feel like I can get in there and help out a little bit, too.”
One thing he would like to do as a trustee, he said, is to visit every school in the district and listen to principals and teachers. He wants to hear about their concerns and ideas for improving schools.
He said he’s learned through running a business that “If your employees are happy you’ve got a better product.”
McDonald said she wants to play a supportive role for the district and its schools. Her experience in analyzing data could be put to good use in making recommendation for improving student performance, she said. Also, she wants to sit on a school board that views the community as a partner and not an adversary.
