The May election for District 1 on the Greenville ISD school board is between two well-recognized community leaders: long-serving incumbent Anne Haynes and challenger Cedric Dean.
Whomever is elected will have their work cut out for them as GISD's teachers strive to narrow learning gaps caused by the disruptive effects of COVID-19. Also upon election, the trustee will have to weigh in on how the district needs to accommodate population growth, as 250-400 homes are expected to be built annually for the next three to five years.
Haynes, who has been on the school board for 23 years (and served as its president from 2011-2018), is a former high school English and Spanish teacher as well as a former college economics instructor.
Haynes was also once president of the Greenville branch of the NAACP and has served on boards for the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library, Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum, Greenville Chamber of Commerce, and United Way of Hunt County.
Meanwhile, Dean served two three-year terms on the Greenville City Council, from 2015-2021, where he represented District 6. As he approached his term limit, Dean ran for the office of mayor in May 2021 but was defeated by Jerry Ransom.
Dean is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force who served in Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and Saudi Arabia in Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. He currently works at L3Harris in production support and is the founder/president of the International Congress for Black People LLC.
In addition to weighing their preference in candidates, voters also face whether to approve a bond for $169.4 million in facility improvements for the GISD.
“Growth is coming,” Haynes said. “If you drive around town, you'll see new houses being built everywhere, not just in south Greenville but in north Greenville, too.
“We can't wait for there to be 200 more houses to say, 'We better start building.' We need to plan ahead so we're ready for these new families. We also need to look at the buildings we already have and attend to them the best we can so we can continue to use them,” she added.
While Dean agrees with Haynes on the importance of maintaining the district's existing buildings, he has spoken against the bond, at least for now.
“We’re asking for a bond to build new buildings after neglecting the buildings we’ve had forever,” Dean said at a candidates’ forum on April 14. “I don’t understand the math on why we keep neglecting something that’s owned by the school district.
“It's no different from the city,” he continued. “You have a bunch of city buildings that the city owned, but they’ll put money toward something else.”
Another point of concern for parents has to do with getting students “caught up” after the disruption caused by COVID-19.
Dean has emphasized stricter enforcement on student behavior and how they dress at school as a way to keep them better focused academically.
“What they allow kids to where to school these days is unacceptable and inappropriate,” he said.
Meanwhile, Haynes is a major proponent of giving teachers more training in how to go about “filling the gaps” in students' education.
“Students were out of touch with their teachers during COVID, which is a statewide issue, and it was especially hard on the younger students,” Haynes said. “But when I visit these campuses, I see students and teachers doing their best, and their grades are starting to improve. It makes me feel proud.
“First, though, we need to provide teachers with training and offer them the best tools they can get,” she added. “Teachers need to know that the board is behind them, and that we want to help them give the kids every opportunity to get the most out of their education.”
