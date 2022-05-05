The contest for Place 2 on the Greenville City Council has the incumbent Al Atkins facing Byron Taylor.
Atkins, 69, is a retired airline manager of technical operations and he and his wife Denisa have lived in Greenville for 10 years. Atkins has served on the Airport Advisory Board, two terms on the GEUS Board of Trustees, and as vice chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission.
“Twenty-five years of local governmental, technical, regulatory and prior military legal experience give me the tools to give back to the community by public service,” Atkins said.
Taylor was born and raised in the San Antonio/Austin area. Employed by a culinary representative firm out of Dallas while living in New Orleans, Taylor came to Greenville via the evacuation of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
“While living in Greenville, I've been employed simultaneously by the Hunt County Maintenance Department and the Hampton Inn & Suites,” Taylor said, noting he managed and oversaw hotels in Denton and Commerce and has served as president and CEO of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce.
“My current project is a company my partner and I founded in 2013 called Modern Development Corp.,” Taylor said. “We've had holdings in downtown Greenville since 2010 and currently hold one property we've been working to develop.”
Taylor said he attended Hunt County Leadership 2010-11, was president of the board for Keep Greenville Beautiful and a co-founder of Hunt County Public Art and Hearts for the Arts. He founded Citizens Urban Renewal Effort Neighborhood Revitalization Education (CURE Greenville 2008-11), has participated in the Hunt County Government Affairs Committee and Hunt County Days.
“I currently sit on the board of the Corporation for Cultural Diversity,” he said “I am also participating on the Downtown Vision 2022 Committee to energize and reorganize downtown Greenville and serve on the communication team and the culinary team for the new Hunt County Festival of the Arts.”
Atkins hopes to continue on the work the efforts the city council has been making on improving Greenville.
“To build on the progress our current council has made updating roads, water, sewer, and public safety needs as well as planning/preparing for incoming growth, all while watching the finances with a critical eye to ensure the lowest property tax rate possible,” Atkins said.
Taylor said he has been a proponent since 2008 for creating an entertainment district in downtown Greenville.
“I believe we should be upping our game in this arena as visitors from a 30-mile radius and further bring in sales tax revenue to the city that offset our property taxes,” Taylor said, adding he recommended that the Chamber board back a packaged liquor vote for Greenville in 2019.
“As the board declined, they offered me to go on my own to determine what was needed to make that happen,” Taylor said, noting he was assisted by Mayor Jerry Ransom.
“Through these two actions, we now gain the additional sales tax revenue we once handed to other cities,” Taylor said.
“In an effort for upping our game in tourism to our city to attract additional sales tax revenue to offset our property tax burden, I decided to run for office to continue that effort to make us a viable destination for regional and out of state visitors.”
Atkins believes there are three top challenges facing Greenville.
“Outdated/aging infrastructure, managing growth, and balancing the demands our property tax rate places on our local families with funding core city services and citizen desired quality of life amenities such as parks and events,” Atkins said, and he believes the issues can best be addressed by listening to citizens.
“After all, I am your voice and representative,” he said. “Next, continued strategic oversight of the $50 million bond packages to complete water system and road upgrades, completion of our City’s Comprehensive Development Plan update, including the Downtown Vision and City Ordinances to create a roadmap and vision to take Greenville into the future.”
Taylor said there was one key obstacle facing the city.
“The repair of decades-old aging infrastructure and the associated costs,” he said. “This should be addressed through good communication to citizens and by continuing the steps to bring in regional sales tax revenue to offset the cost of aging infrastructure repairs. This challenge can be solved by addressing each piece of the puzzle it will take to get there. Citizens need clear communication as to why each step must be taken to get to this desired goal. My understanding over the years is that citizens really do want our town to overcome our challenges. When a proposal comes out as a step for us to get there, we need to clearly communicate why the step is part of the overall picture.”
