One Greenville City Council race features two U.S. Air Force veterans – one a first-term incumbent and the other a longtime observer of the workings of city government.
Incumbent Terry Thomas, 74, is facing challenger Paul Park, 72, in a bid to represent District 1 on the City Council. Both men have had long and successful careers. Thomas is a former Air Force chief master sergeant who also worked for defense contractors as well the hospitality industry. Park was an electronics technical instructor for the Air Force and also did an 11-year stint assigned to a joint service unit that provided communications to two U.S. presidents and the Secret Service.
Thomas, who won his seat during a special election in 2021, says he wants to return to finish what the current council has started. Park’s chief aim for running is to bring more transparency to city government and to encourage citizen input and financial accountability.
Said Thomas: “We have gotten a lot of things started, we’ve ignited a spark to get the fire going and they’re a lot of projects that we’ve kicked off and that we have to see through. And I’m anxious to be part of that. They’re a lot of issues we’ve got in Greenville that need to be attended to, and I don’t want to just get started and say ‘I’m done.’ I want to see them through.”
Park said a number of citizens urged him to run to advocate for transparency and encourage the city to provide more information of a detailed, granular nature.
“I don’t think they present enough information out to the public and the voters,” Park said of city officials. “I think if there was more detail and granularity to what they’re doing, there would be a lot less discontent and probably more respect for the city council. Many people think the city council just is not concerned about the people who come down there, the citizens.”
As for the top challenge facing the Greenville City Council, Thomas points to the unrelenting growth occurring in and around the city and the need to address infrastructure, including water, streets, utility lines and emergency communications.
“Growth obviously is a big thing, and with growth we’ve got a very antiquated infrastructure throughout the whole city. Not just downtown.”
He believes the city needs to address aging infrastructure with a “do it right the first time” mentality.
“Our goal is to maintain and manage this growth properly. … The growth is coming this way, there’s nothing we can do to turn it back,” he said.
“We’ve got to focus and manage that growth properly,” said Thomas, and that means setting priorities.
“You don’t want to get something in front of another that’s going to make you go back and do it again,” he explained.
Given the demands of new industry and residential growth, ensuring the city has a secure and ample supply of water is of chief concern, he said.
Park said doesn’t necessarily oppose many of the actions taken by the city and the council. ‘I’m opposed to the manner in which they are done.”
“I do have a problem at times when things are on the agenda, citizens ask legitimate questions and they don’t get an answer,” said Park. “They just want answers with some detail. I think that’s a thing that’s missing out of the city council.”
Park said that as a councilman, he would weigh the interests of select communities with those of the entire city.
“What’s maybe really great for people in Place 1 isn’t that great or economically feasible for the entire city,” he said.
Park said he is an advocate for financial transparency. He favors presenting citizens with detailed accounting of how much a project costs at the beginning and how much it will cost moving forward.
People need to understand long-term costs, he said. The cost of developing a park is relatively cheap compared with maintaining it for 15 years. “If you don’t maintain it, all you have is a piece of junk that needs to be torn down,” he added.
Primarily, he wants citizens to have more access to transparent and detailed city financial information.
