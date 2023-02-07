Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.