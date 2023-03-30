The weather may have been a little chilly Tuesday evening, but it was still a good time for a quick game of basketball as the city of Greenville Parks and Recreation Department hosted another Pop Up event at Austin Park.
Pop up events are scheduled this spring at one park each week, with special activities planned at each location. The festivities Tuesday also included pickle ball games and free popcorn.
The list also includes Graham Park next Tuesday, April 4; Wright Park April 11; the Sports Park April 18; Ja-Lu Park April 25, Middleton Park May 2, Arnold Park May 9 and Warren Park May 16. Each of the events are scheduled between 6 and 8 p.m.
All of the events are free and open to the public. Additional information about the pop ups and about all of the activities from the Parks and Recreation Department is available by calling 903-457-2994 or online at https://greenvilletx.fun/
