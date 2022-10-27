This fall, Celeste High School student Madisyn Douglas has been performing some of her duties as Santa Gertrudis Queen by presenting at livestock shows.
In 2021, Douglas was elected to represent the National Junior Santa Gertrudis Association as its queen. To earn the distinction, she competed against applicants from across the southern United States as she went through two rounds of interviews, gave a speech, and remained in the competition through multiple rounds of voting.
She will hold the office until June, when a new queen will be elected.
Although she has also shown hogs, chickens and lambs, Douglass has had the most success showing the Santa Gertrudis breed of cattle – which was originally developed on the King Ranch in Kingsville, Texas, and was officially recognized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 1940.
The breed is known for being hardy, with a good resistance to ticks and bloat, and having a high tolerance for heat.
Douglas’ travels while showing cattle have taken her as far as Illinois and Florida.
“Holding this office (of Santa Gertrudis Queen) is a great accomplishment for Madisyn,” said Celeste High School agricultural science teacher Stephen Dillard. “No doubt, she will be very busy traveling, working shows and working in booths to advocate for the Santa Gertrudis breed as well as agriculture in general.
“She truly should be commended for her dedication and commitment to this endeavor,” Dillard added.
