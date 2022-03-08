FATE – People who stopped by the newly opened FRESH by Brookeshire’s grocery store in Fate last week were treated to an unusual sight in the deli area.
There, Sarah Kaufmann—a friendly, energetic professional cheese carver from Wisconsin—was merrily carving blocks of cheese into sculptures as she chatted with customers.
“Back in the ‘80s, I was a commercial artist working for the American Dairy Association, and I was hiring other people to carve cheese for various events,” Kaufmann said. “Eventually, I started carving cheese myself, and about 15 years later I was able to quit my day job and travel around the country, carving cheese.”
Over the years, Kaufmann has shared her talent at grocery stores, trade shows and conventions, sporting events, talk shows, state fairs, and private parties like birthdays, weddings and bar mitzvahs.
She has also made the Guinness Book of World Records twice. In 2011, she set a world record by carving a 925-pound block of cheese.
In 2015, that record was beaten by Troy Landwehr, who carved 2,000-pound block.
Then, in 2018—with the help of fellow carvers Erik Acquistapace and Kerry Henning—Kaufmann set a new world record when she carved a 3,121-pound block of cheese.
Although the sculptures she carved Saturday in Fate weren’t anywhere near that scale, she delighted passersby as she carved cheese into the shapes of cowboy boots, rattlesnakes, armadillos and other traditional Texas symbols.
“You name it, I’ve carved for it,” Kaufmann said with a wink.
