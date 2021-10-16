The 2021 Bras For The Cause Hunt County brought blasts from the past to the streets of downtown Greenville Thursday night.
“Brastalgia” was the theme for the event, which attracted big crowds to multiple locations, to view and vote for the dozens of creatively decorated bras, gawk at the costumed and lively participants, or to catch a ride in the wagon escorted by the Express Employment Professionals Clydesdales.
Votes of $1 or more could be submitted in person during the event or online during the week in support of individual entries, themed to each decade of the past century, from the Roaring 20s to the 2010s.
The winners of the coveted “Brabies” awards were announced during the official awards ceremony in the Emerald Ballroom.
Several restaurants along the Bras For The Cause route stayed open late and dedicated a portion of all of the evening’s proceeds.
At the end of the night, it was announced this year’s Bras For The Cause had raised $142,703.68, which will go toward the purchase of an upgraded Mobile Mammography Coach.
Over the years, Bras For The Cause Hunt County has raised more than $1.1 million dedicated toward promoting the awareness and prevention of breast cancer.
All of this year’s entries are included on the Bras For the Cause Hunt County Facebook page at www.facebook.com/B4TCHuntCo
Additional details are also available at https://www.huntregional.org/foundation/bras-for-the-cause
Those needing additional information can email B4TCHuntCo@gmail.com, or call 903-456-2257.
