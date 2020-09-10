Nineteen years ago Friday, Hunt County residents joined the rest of the nation in stunned shock as the events of the 9/11 terrorist attacks unfolded in New York City, Washington and Pennsylvania.
And while everyone likely felt some deep emotions on that day in 2001, and in the days and weeks that followed, several people in our area had personal stories to share about their connections to the events.
• Local attorney Daniel Perkins was in his law office, speaking on the phone with a client in Washington, D.C.
“The client said his mother was calling him,” Perkins recalled. “He called me back and said she wanted to know if he was OK, because the news was saying a plane had crashed into the Pentagon.”
• In 2001, Britney Cora Graves was coming from band class at Greenville High School when she heard the news. She has since visited the construction of the Freedom Tower on the site of the former World Trade Center.
“Me and my friend worshiped at a church across from the towers that housed firefighters,” Grave said of the St. Paul’s Church. “Somewhere I have the pics of the church pews with all the boots scratches on them from the firefighters sleeping with their gear on them. The church was really old and they thought they’d lose it that day. George Washington prayed there once. That’s how old it was.”
Dana Nations Cash and her husband had just moved to Greenville in 2001.
“My husband left town on a business trip early that morning,” Cash said. “He kissed me goodbye and rushed out the door, saying ‘I’ll call you tonight.’ I didn’t have a copy of his itinerary, but I knew he was flying American to New York. No biggie. He went there often for work. Later that morning, the “Today Show” was droning background noise as I went about my chores. The coverage of the accident caught my attention, and then the second plane hit. It was a horrible day.”
Heather Jackson Shutt was teaching music at an elementary school that day.
“But as I received the class the teacher was very concerned because her daughter was supposed to be on one of those planes,” Shutt said. “Thankfully she was not on one!”
Daniel Owens said the attack on the Pentagon hit especially close to home.
“I was in the Marine Corps at the time on special duty to Quantico testing a new fast attack vehicle the Marine Corps had purchased,” Owens said. “We were at the Pentagon about 20 minutes prior to the plane hitting. Didn’t realize what had happened till we got back to the base and had a hard time getting back in.”
Tammy Cleghorn was working with the Dallas ISD that day, but soon discovered she had multiple connections to the affected sites.
“I had just picked up my class of kindergartners and we were about to start our day when my husband called to ask me if I heard,” Cleghorn said. “A friend of mine was frantically trying to reach her daughter and son-in-law who happen to work in the Pentagon (she finally managed to reach them later that day). I called out to my parents in California to see if any of my Dad's family had checked in from the New York area. Later found out that two distant cousins were NYFD that had gone into the towers but made it out. Most importantly, I remember the feeling of unity that we had in our country in the days, weeks, and months following.”
Cathy David Liggett was living in Easton, Pennsylvania, at the time, about an hour away from Manhattan.
“Many of our friends worked in New York City at the time,” Liggett said. “My husband was actually working on Staten Island that day. I was at the bank in Easton that morning when one of the tellers just got off the phone with her mom who worked in one of the trade center buildings. She said the building had just been hit by something and they were going to evacuate. This was a little after 9 a.m. I went out to the car and turned on WABC and heard Sean Hannity talking about something happening down at the World Trade Center.”
All of Liggett’s friends and acquaintances were accounted for after the attacks. Others were not so fortunate.
“There was a huge traffic jam, worse than normal; the trains and buses were running behind schedule; and many people were just late to work that day,” she said. “We have a friend who lost all of his brothers from his fire department house that day. He was off work but went in from Staten Island to help after the buildings came down. Our son-in-law was serving a mission for our church in New York City at the time. He has a picture of himself on the Brooklyn Bridge with the towers burning prior to their fall. Every Sept. 11 I have to watch Fox News to review and remember and watch that fateful day. God bless the United States of America.”
