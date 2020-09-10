Friday is Patriot Day, the 19th anniversary of 9/11, and multiple events are planned to commemorate the event, while thanking and honoring first responders.
• A 9/11 Memorial Ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at the West Tawakoni City Park Veterans Memorial. The Amvets Post 36 in West Tawakoni is hosting the event in honor of all area first responders, police officers, firefighters and medical personnel and is inviting all city officials, veterans and the general public to attend. Sack dinners will be provided.
• Angels Care Home Health is hosting a First Responder Healthcare Workers and Veterans Appreciation Cookout, starting at 11 a.m. Friday at the agency’s office, 4801 Wesley St. in Greenville. The event will offer hot dogs, chips, cookies and a drink to all those attending. Healthcare workers are being asked to bring their badge to the luncheon. Additional information is available by calling 903-454-6001.
• The VFW Post 4011 and Auxiliary in Greenville is asking for donations of cookies, cakes and other baked goods to add in gift baskets for area first responders. Auxiliary President Enola Lunsford is asking for all donations to be dropped off by 5 p.m. today for the post to prepare the baskets in time for deliveries next Friday. Those wanting additional information can contact Lunsford at 903-274-6394.
President George W. Bush issued a proclamation in 2002 designating Sept. 11 as Patriot Day and as a national day of mourning and honoring the memory of those who were killed. President Barack Obama rededicated Sept. 11 as Patriot Day and as the National Day of Service and Remembrance in 2009.
Of the 2,977 victims killed during the attacks, 412 were emergency workers in New York City who responded to the World Trade Center.
