The “Come from Away” song titled “Somewhere in the Middle of Nowhere” aptly describes Gander, Newfoundland, the spot where 7,000 people from all over the world found goodwill and kindness on Sept. 11, 2001. Eventually, the events in Gander inspired a joyous and moving Broadway musical titled “Come from Away.” (To the inhabitants of Gander, any outsider is referred to as a “come from awayer.”)
While the World Trade Center Towers continued to smolder on Sept. 11, 2001, the Federal Aviation Commission shut down American airspace. Four thousand planes were ordered to set down at the nearest airport, and thirty-eight planes filled with nearly 7,000 passenger landed on Gander’s vast runway.
On the tenth anniversary of their stay “on the rock” in 2011, many of those former passengers returned to Gander to celebrate their bonding with the natives.
Canadian theatrical playwrights Irene Sankoff and David Hein interviewed the actual local townspeople and the visitors about their memories of their five-day stay during 2001. From these interviews, the Tony Award- winning musical “Come From Away” was born.
After various workshops and try-outs, the musical began its run to sold-out crowds at Broadway’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theater during 2017. Since its inception, the unique and highly entertaining show has been performed by various troupes all over the world.
In honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 in 2021, a special performance with original and current cast members was filmed in front of a live audience which included 9/11 survivors and front line workers. That performance debuted globally on Apple+TV on Friday, September 10, 2021, the eve of September 11. “Come from Away” is rated TV-14.
With their amazing hospitality, the Newfoundlanders welcomed the huge number of strangers to their island. The islanders provided blankets and emergency shelters for everyone.
In addition, they made available food, clothing and access to telephones so that the stranded passengers could phone home and TV sets so that the visitors could witness the terrible events that occurred in New York, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania on that infamous day.
Director Christopher Ashley, along with book, music and lyrics composers Sankoff and Hein, crafted a musical production that tells the enthralling true story of the stranded passengers and the Gander folks who rushed to their aid. Bursting with humor and some pathos as well, “Come from Away,” shows the compassion and generosity of the citizenry of Gander.
One of the play’s laugh-out-loud highlights concerns the initiation rites for becoming an honorary Newfoundlander. The ritual begins as the newcomers must dance or “jig” along to the tapping of the “ugly stick,” followed by drinking a shot or two of Jamaican rum known as “Screech, the Royal Order of Screechers.” After the rum, the participants have to kiss a codfish. Then they are said to be officially “Screeched In.”
With folk and country-influenced rock blended with a modern musical-theater score, “Come from Away” includes ballads (“I Am Here”), traditional Newfoundland tunes (“Welcome to the Rock”), rowdy song and dance number (“In the Bar” “Heave Away”) drinking songs (“Screech In”), a song called “Prayer” about various prayers of the world as represented by the Christians, Jews, Muslims and Hindus among the passengers.
The ensemble cast consists of 12 people, all excellent singers and dancers. Most of the players have two or three roles. For instance, actor Jim Walton sounds British when playing Doug, but has an American accent as another character.
A character named Diane (Sharon Wheatley) is convincing as a lady from Dallas, but also exhibits a Newfoundlander accent. Actress Jenn Colella originated the onstage role of Captain Beverley Bass, the first female commercial American Airlines pilot. Bonnie (Petrina Bromley), the SPCA worker in Gander, is shocked to discover a pregnant female bonobo monkey aboard one of the planes.
In the “you can’t make this stuff up” category, the Gander police constable, played by Paul Whitt, is really named Oz Fudge.
A must-see musical, “Come from Away” evokes laughs, tears and a sense of pride in mankind’s spirit.
(Editor’s note: “Come from Away” will have a run at the State Fair Music Hall in Dallas during March, 2022)
