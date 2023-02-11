Thirty-three of Quinlan ISD’s hardest-working teachers received some exciting financial news Thursday.
They will be the district’s newest recipients of cash incentives through the Texas Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) program, which rewards high-performing educators with thousands of dollars in extra cash.
Quinlan ISD is among 52 districts statewide approved for the program by the Texas Education Agency (TEA). It is one of only 21 districts in the program that have a “rural” designation.
“As a smaller, rural school district, the Teacher Incentive Allotment will help us to be more competitive with larger districts when it comes to what we can offer teachers in regards to salary,” Quinlan ISD Supt. Jeff Irvin said.
As part of its program, the TIA classifies qualified teachers as “recognized,” “exemplary” or “masters.” Checks awarded to Quinlan ISD teachers this year range from approximately $6,630 to $25,840. In addition to the 33 teachers who received the incentive for the first time this year, four of the 19 teachers who won it last year rose to a higher designation (recognized-to-exemplary, exemplary-to-master, etc.). Those who earn the cash incentives will receive them for the next five years. So far, a total of 52 teachers at Quinlan ISD are receiving the incentives.
“This recognizes and rewards our current teachers for their hard work in the classroom and will help us to continue to attract highly effective teachers in the future,” Irvin said.
In addition to Quinlan ISD being a rural district, the fact that about 74% of the district’s student body is classified as economically disadvantaged also worked in the district’s favor when they began the application process for the TIA in spring 2020.
Quinlan ISD is in its second year as part of the TIA program, and is the only district in Hunt County approved for it. However, both Caddo Mills ISD and Royse City ISD are in the application process, according to TEA.
