The Georgian Revival-style building bears a Texas Historical Landmark plaque that identifies the 102-year-old structure as originally the Commerce Post Office. In 1973, the post office building transitioned into the Commerce Public Library. Since then, the library has served the people of Commerce and Hunt County as a community treasure.
Besides its traditional role as the place for books and magazines, the library serves as an information center and offers a realm of resources, including movies, music, audiobooks and e-books, children’s reading programs and other activities, local history, genealogy and archival research. Classes are available for GED preparation, ESL, Adult Basic Education and Mango Languages. The library is also a Passport Acceptance Agency.
Nan Clay, the dedicated director of the library, also served as the director during the 1990s. As an enthusiastic supporter of the library, she continues to work to improve the vintage structure and to find ways to continue library services during the pandemic.
“I’ve been a librarian all my life,” Clay said during a recent interview at the library. “I went to school at East Texas State College starting in 1964 because they had a library school. Since I was a good student, I started working at the James Gee Library on campus. I continued with my education, and I received my bachelor’s and my master’s degrees in Commerce.
After she became a mother, Clay stayed home and eventually returned to what had become East Texas State University to get a teaching certificate.
“I was a classroom teacher before I became the Commerce High School librarian,” she said. “After that, I moved to the Commerce Public Library, and then I went to Caddo Mills as the high school librarian. When I retired, I served on the Commerce Public Library’s Board of Directors. The board members asked me to fill in as the librarian in 2013. I’m still here seven years later!”
Herald-Banner columnist and Commerce Public Library Board member Joseph Hamrick recalled his original meeting with Clay.
“I remember interviewing Nan Clay when I was a fledgling reporter for the Commerce Journal,” Hamrick said. “Her graciousness in patiently answering the stammering questions of a young introverted reporter made me want to return often to interview such a wonderful person. She was always ready with the information I needed for a story — even on short notice — or pointed me to just the right person.
“Now as a member of the Commerce Public Library Board, I am realizing more how much of a gift Nan is to the library, and through extension, to the residents of Commerce and beyond.”
In 1916, Supervising Architect James A. Wetmore of the U.S. Treasury Department authorized the construction of eight identical post office buildings in various locations throughout the United States. Completed in 1918, the Commerce library building (the former home of the Commerce Post Office), looks exactly like the old post office in Mena, Arkansas, which now serves as the Mena City Hall.
Clay talked about the condition of the venerable building and the efforts to revitalize the structure.
“This is really a neat old building, but it needs work. We’ve been getting donations and grants. We’ve had two big fundraisers for some needed renovations. The first one was to restore the portico, and the second was to restore the parapets along the roofline.”
The central entry portico, which was in disrepair with flaking paint and rotting wood, was brought back to its original welcoming state several years ago. The project for the parapets or spindles began during 2017, and now the rebuilt and new parapets are ready to be installed on the building.
“Until recently, the roof has leaked so much that there is major damage on the walls,” Clay said, “Now there is a membrane on the roof that seems to be working.”
In 2019, a large window at the Commerce Public Library was transformed by a huge fused glass mural with 41 glass panels. Commerce artist David Zvanut’s “Eternal View” features a Bois d’Arc tree in fall colors.
Derek Price of Hunt County Public Art explained how the mural became a special addition to the library.
“Hunt County Public Art was proud to help facilitate David Zvanut’s art-glass window being installed in the Commerce Public Library,” Price said. “We rely on artists to work with building owners and come up with creative concepts for artwork that revitalize public spaces in Hunt County. David did the legwork to coordinate with the library on his art project — including making sure it wouldn’t permanently alter the historic structure.
“Hunt County Public Art raised the money to help pay for the project and helped publicize it. But the credit really goes to the artist who came up with the idea and did the painstaking work to create it, plus the library leaders for being visionary enough to see how contemporary art can revitalize historic spaces.”
Placing the glass mural into its allotted space entailed construction work.
“Along with Zvanut’s installation, Hunt County Public Art restored the woodwork inside and the outside surrounding the artwork,” Clay said. “They considered the window structure itself as a work of art.”
Because of COVID-19, the Commerce Public Library was closed from March 16 to June 15.
“Even though we were closed to visitors, we offered curbside service during the shutdown,” Clay said. “I was there every day.”
The building is now open with reduced hours, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. five days a week and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. “Story Time with Amy” continues virtually. Some classes have resumed.
Children and parents are invited to pick up a “Story Walk” map from the brochure box on the library’s front lawn and then to enjoy a fun story while walking through downtown Commerce.
