A Hunt County man is among hundreds of motorcycle riders who have joined North Texas law enforcement agencies and fire departments this afternoon in participating in the 14th annual Congressional Medal of Honor Recipient Motorcade.
Frank Prigmore of Campbell and other members of the Patriot Guard Riders group met the recipients at DFW International Airport, with the motorcade then proceeding to the final destination in Gainesville, which hosts an annual event recognizing the heroes with a parade and dinner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.