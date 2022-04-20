Medal Of Honor Motorcade

Members of the Patriot Guard Riders group met the recipients of the 14th annual Congressional Medal of Honor Recipient Motorcade at DFW International Airport, before proceeding to the final destination in Gainesville.

 Courtesy Frank Prigmore, Patriot Guard Riders

A Hunt County man is among hundreds of motorcycle riders who have joined North Texas law enforcement agencies and fire departments this afternoon in participating in the 14th annual Congressional Medal of Honor Recipient Motorcade.

Frank Prigmore of Campbell and other members of the Patriot Guard Riders group met the recipients at DFW International Airport, with the motorcade then proceeding to the final destination in Gainesville, which hosts an annual event recognizing the heroes with a parade and dinner.

