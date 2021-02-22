In order for residents and businesses in Hunt County to receive federal assistance, the need has to be demonstrated to FEMA. To show this need, we need residents and businesses that have been impacted by this winter storm, to complete the survey at the link below. Once submitted damages have reached the disaster relief threshold, FEMA can then make a determination to place Hunt County in line for disaster relief.
NOTE: This does not take the place of filing with your insurance company.
To complete the survey, go to the following link: https://tdem.texas.gov/warming-center/. Click on the blue box that says “Click Here for Texas Individual Assistance Reporting Tool (TIART)”.
