Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.