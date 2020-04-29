A local man was arrested Tuesday night and charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault.
Franke Lee Malone, 73, of Greenville was taken into custody by the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at around 10 p.m. Tuesday. Malone was being held at the Hunt County Detention Center Wednesday morning on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond had not announced as of 10 a.m.
Aggravated assault is a second degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.
It it unknown whether Malone has an attorney or will be filing a writ of habeas corpus with the district courts in Hunt County in seeking the appointment of a defense counsel.
No additional details were immediately available.
