Jared Watson on Jeopardy!
Photo Courtesy: Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

A Hunt County man came up just short Tuesday of winning his fourth straight Jeopardy! win.

But Jared Watson of Greenville, formerly of Quinlan, had a wonderful run on the show, including a neck and neck battle during the most recent episode.

After first winning Thursday, Watson, a quality control specialist, had claimed a total of $56,202 so far, often in dramatic fashion.

He returned to play his fourth game on the show Tuesday. Jeopardy! appears on KTXA-TV Channel 21.

He was facing Suresh Krishnan, a network engineer from California and Deborah Claymon, a homemaker from Georgia.

Watson controlled much of the early part of the game and was already up $2,200 in the first commercial break, until he stumbled with the first Daily Double, giving Krishnan a chance to catch up.

Even so, Watson remained well ahead going into the final round, with the category of “Historic Organizations,” with $12,800 to Krishnan’s $7,600. But the final question was “What is NATO?” which Krishnan got right, betting $3,000 to go up to $10,600.

Watson answered “What is the United Nations?” and bet $2,401, leaving him with $10,399 and second place.

