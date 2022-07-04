With the hottest part of the summer arriving in the next week or so, several Hunt County first-responder agencies have received some liquid refreshment thanks to the Greenville Kiwanis Lakes Regional Aktion Club.
The club donated cases of water Thursday for the Greenville Police and Fire Departments, the Cash Fire Department and paramedics for American Medical Response.
“We want you to know how much we really appreciate this,” said Chief Ryan Biggers of the Cash Fire Department. The department tends to run low on water supplies for the crews during the summer months, he added.
Temperatures have already risen above 100 degrees earlier this summer, but the National Weather Service forecast was calling for high temperatures at or above the triple digits each afternoon next week, with almost no chances for rain.
The Aktion Club donates the cases every year and is involved in many other projects both with the Kiwanis and on its own. Members assisted with ticket sales with the Greenville Golden Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast in late May, as well as manning the coffee/juice/water table and helping clean up both during and after the event.
The club also supports Keep Greenville Beautiful, the Daybreak Rotary Flag Program, coloring books for the Hunt County Fair, the Greenville Police Department Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association and the Greenville Fire Department Citizen’s Fire Academy.
