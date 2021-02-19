Several local churches are providing water for residents who may not have any due to the city’s water pressure issues.
The water will still need to be boiled and residents will need to bring their own jugs.
• Kavanaugh United Methodist Church, 2516 Park Street In Greenville Enter from the O’Neal street side of the church and pull through to the side entrance by the garden. Be careful because the church has not shoveled the snow out yet.
• St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Jack Finney will also be open for people to fill water bottles till 5 p.m.
• Authentic Life and the Presbyterian Church on Stonewall are also opening for residents to fill up water jugs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.