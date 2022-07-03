Members of Sons of the American Revolution’s color guard, (from left) Assistant Inland Registrar Bill Hurst, District Vice President Ted Wilson, State Treasurer David Kinsey, Registrar for Edmund Terrill Chapter in Sherman T.L. “Terry” Holden, and Edmund Terrill Chapter Chaplain Don Babbs show off their late 18th Century uniforms and garb at an appearance. While from other chapters, Hurst, Wilson and Holden were instrumental in helping Greenville's Ambassador Fletcher Warren Chapter of SAR reinstated.