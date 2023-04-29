The Air & Space Forces Association (AFA), Northeast Chapter 416, hosted two events in Greenville April 22 to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War, to educate about the war, and to recognize students, teachers, and civil air patrol cadets.
The chapter presented awards to 10 Essay Contest winners, three Civil Air Patrol Cadets, and two teachers.Congressman Pat Fallon spoke at the event and presented certificates, coins, and flags to the various winners.Colonel Retired Charles B. “Chuck” DeBellevue, a Vietnam ACE and friend to AFA, provided remarks and participated in the presentations.
Also present and participating as a speaker and presenter, was AFA President, Lt. Gen. Retired Bruce “Orville” Wright. He spoke on the quality of the chapter event and the work that AFA does for the Air Force and locally.
More than $8,000 in scholarships were awarded thanks to donations from the Lt Col John Murray Family, Greenville Mayor Dr. Jerry Ransom, the CMSgt Bobby McCasland Family, and more than 50 Chapter Community Partners.
Among the Civil Air Patrol Cadets recognized were Cadets of the Year for their squadrons including TX-645, Greenville, Cadet Staff Sergeant Aiden Ellis, who was selected based on his exemplary performance in the areas of leadership, volunteer service, and excellence.
Since joining CAP less than a year ago Ellis has taken on the role of group II CAC representative; amassed more than 100 hours of community service; attended basic encampment where he was in honor flight; and become one of the unit’s first flight sergeants.
Ellis is on the UIL debate and public speaking teams; is president of NHS and in the top 5% of his class.
Two teachers were recognized, including from Boles High School, STEM educator Cheryl Hobbs, who received some mementos and $750 donated from Charles and Sharon Helm.
