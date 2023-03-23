A benefit is scheduled this weekend, on behalf of a new non-profit organization utilizing fishing to raise funds for families dealing with a potentially deadly illness.
A day of auction and music, to raise funds and awareness for Dusty’s Lines of Love, is scheduled from noon to 9 p.m. at Sweetwater Grill, 4884 Highway 276 West in Union Valley.
Jamie Alkire established the foundation in honor of her late son, Dusty Lane Brock, who was 16 when he passed away from Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia eight years ago. In the past few months, Alkire has been meeting with state officials, seeking to provide fishing equipment for children and teens that have been affected from illnesses.
Multiple items will be auctioned off during Sunday’s event, including a two-hour tattoo session, an original seat from Texas Stadium, a Scentsy basket, women’s self care basket, movie date basket, a fire pit and vacations.
Among the music artists scheduled to appear are Avery Flores, Jeremy Bellamy, Marcus Delgado, Payton Matous, Cody Cresswell, Matt Enslin Music, Colton Mathis and the Brayden Stewart TrioThose attending the event are asked to bring a new toy, board game or fishing equipment for chronically or terminally ill children up to 18 years of age. All other donations will be accepted.
Alkire’s family grew up in Hunt County and is planning on doing future events on area lakes, along with other activities for those who are affected by the disease.
Additional information on the foundation is available online at https://dustylinesoflove.org/
