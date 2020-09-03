The National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA) recently named Greenville ISD’s superintendent, Dr. Demetrus Liggins, as one of its “24 Superintendents to Watch.”
The NSPRA selects superintendents for the honor who have fewer than five years of experience as a superintendent, but who have shown “fast-pased leadership” and strong communication.
“Dr. Liggins is an energetic, charismatic leader who inspires those around him to make our students’ academic achievement a top priority,” Greenville Board of Trustees President Kim Butcher said. “He has made a dramatic difference in Greenville ISD since he started in 2017, building powerful partnerships across the community.
“He launched innovative initiatives that open new doors for our students, including our dual language program, early college high school and the ‘Forever A Lion’ partnership with Texas A&M Commerce,” Butcher added. “He and his team have thoughtfully designed opportunities to prepare our students for college, career and military.”
Like the NSPRA, Butcher also sung the praises of Liggins’ efforts in communication.
“He is gifted as a problem solver and communicator who is able to explain complex issues and processes with clarity,” she said.
“Dr. Liggins is bilingual in English and in Spanish, which allows him to connect with our broader community,” Butcher elaborated. “With the challenges we are all facing as a result COVID-19, we feel very blessed to have such a gifted leader at the helm.”
Two other Texas superintendents, Brad Hunt of Coppell ISD and Jenny McGown of Klein ISD, were also included on the list of “24 Superintendents to Watch.”
