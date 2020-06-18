Downtown Greenville will again be filled this fall with music that pays tribute to the legacy of “The King of Western Swing,” along with a tip of the hat to Merle Haggard, during the seventh annual Bob Wills Fiddle Festival and Contest.
This year’s event is scheduled Nov. 6-7 and includes the 50th Golden Anniversary of Merle Haggard’s Salute to Bob Wills as well as a Merle Haggard tribute concert featuring Ben and Noel Haggard.
The festival will also include a contest featuring a lineup of some of the finest fiddle players in the nation.
The event is sponsored by the city of Greenville, the Bob Wills Heritage Foundation, the Bob Wills Estate and the Greenville Board of Development.
Wills was born in Texas in 1905 and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1968, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999 and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007, for his significant contributions to American music.
Wills hosted a daily radio show heard across much of the United States and was in several movies, built ranches and owned a dance hall.
Additional information about this year’s event is available at www.bobwillsfiddlefest.com.
Tickets to the headliner concerts at Greenville Municipal Auditorium will be available online at showtimeatthegma.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.